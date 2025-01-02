New York Mass Shooting Live Updates: 11 injured not critical, say police

At least 11 people were injured after a shooting outside a New York nightclub, police said. The shooting took place near the Amazura nightclub in the Jamaica neighborhood of New York City, just before 11.20 pm. Authorities confirmed that the victims were transported to nearby hospitals, including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children Medical Center....Read More

The New York Police Department stated that none of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive, the New York Post reported.

Videos shared on the Citizen App showed a heavy presence of police and ambulances outside the club. Amazura, known for its expansive interior that can hold up to 4,000 people, regularly hosts DJs and live events.

The mass shooting in New York City follows the deadly attack in New Orleans, which left 15 people dead.

A US citizen drove a white Ford pickup truck flying an Islamic State flag into throngs of people celebrating the New Year in the French Quarter, the Louisiana city's most iconic tourist district, around 3.15 am (0915 GMT), according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He crashed the vehicle, then opened fire and died in a shootout with police, who said he had driven with the aim of killing as many people as possible.