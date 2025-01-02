Who was Matthew Livelsberger, ‘suspect’ in Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas?

The suspect in the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel has been identified as Matthew Livelsberger, NBC-affiliated KOAA News5 reported. Flames rise from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 1, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a social media video. (Alcides Antunes/Reuters)

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was investigating whether the explosion was an act of terrorism. Videos circulating on social media, taken from inside and outside the Trump International Hotel showed the vehicle exploding and flames pouring out of it.

The Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas is part of the Trump Organisation, the company of President-elect Donald Trump, who will return to the White House on Jan. 20. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was a key backer of Trump in his 2024 presidential campaign and is also an adviser to the incoming president.

Who was Matthew Livelsberger?

According to KOAA News5, Livelsberger lived in Colorado Springs. On social media, several posts sharing a screenshot of his alleged LinkedIn profile have surfaced. According to the screenshot, Livelsberger was an Operations Director and former Special Forces Intelligence Manager. HT cannot independently verify this information.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a presser,"Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel - there's lots of questions that we have to answer.

According to a Reuters report, FBI's special agent in charge Jeremy Schwartz later told reporters,"I know everybody's interested in that word, and trying to see if we can say, 'Hey, this is a terrorist attack.' That is our goal, and that's what we're trying to do."

Las Vegas firefighters responded four minutes after the vehicle fire was reported and extinguished it.

Two of the injured people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. The Trump Hotel was evacuated after the incident and most of the visitors were moved to another hotel, the Reuters report added.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and a son of President-elect Trump, posted about the incident on X. "Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas," he wrote, referring to the building's covered entrance area.

(With Reuters input)