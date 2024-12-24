Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBI chargesheets customs officer involved in ‘ghost exports’

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The CBI last week filed chargesheet against three accused, including the then preventive officer (PO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) in Nhava Sheva, and two persons from a shipping syndicate in, a bribery case. The chargesheet was filed before the special CBI court at Alibag

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week filed chargesheet against three accused, including the then preventive officer (PO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) in Nhava Sheva, and two persons from a shipping syndicate in, a bribery case. The chargesheet was filed before the special CBI court at Alibag.

CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

CBI had registered the case on February 12 against the then preventive officer Shylender Kumar Singh for allegedly demanding bribe from Sanjay Shinde and Swami Dhoble, who were members of a syndicate involved in ‘ghost exports’. The syndicate claimed fraudulent duty drawback based on bogus shipping bills.

Singh allegedly demanded 1 crore as illegal gratification from them in lieu of not exposing the syndicate. After negotiations, he brought down the demand and agreed to accept 25 lakh and an additional amount of 10,000 for every bogus bill in the future, agency officials said.

Accordingly, 25 lakh was delivered to the preventive officer in instalments by the duo through a middle person. During investigation, CBI seized phones, that contained recorded incriminating conversations and other evidence of delivery and acceptance of the illegal gratification.

Souces in the agency said, “Singh misused his position as an officer of Customs and connived with the syndicate to turn a blind eye towards the ‘ghost exports’. He received part of the proceeds of illegitimate drawback availed by the syndicate.”

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On