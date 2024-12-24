CBI chargesheets customs officer involved in ‘ghost exports’

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week filed chargesheet against three accused, including the then preventive officer (PO) of Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) in Nhava Sheva, and two persons from a shipping syndicate in, a bribery case. The chargesheet was filed before the special CBI court at Alibag. CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

CBI had registered the case on February 12 against the then preventive officer Shylender Kumar Singh for allegedly demanding bribe from Sanjay Shinde and Swami Dhoble, who were members of a syndicate involved in ‘ghost exports’. The syndicate claimed fraudulent duty drawback based on bogus shipping bills.

Singh allegedly demanded ₹1 crore as illegal gratification from them in lieu of not exposing the syndicate. After negotiations, he brought down the demand and agreed to accept ₹25 lakh and an additional amount of ₹10,000 for every bogus bill in the future, agency officials said.

Accordingly, ₹25 lakh was delivered to the preventive officer in instalments by the duo through a middle person. During investigation, CBI seized phones, that contained recorded incriminating conversations and other evidence of delivery and acceptance of the illegal gratification.

Souces in the agency said, “Singh misused his position as an officer of Customs and connived with the syndicate to turn a blind eye towards the ‘ghost exports’. He received part of the proceeds of illegitimate drawback availed by the syndicate.”