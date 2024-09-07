Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez follow this ‘one rule’ in the morning: ‘My favourite part of the day’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez reveals how the world's second-richest person spends his morning time. That's why the morning is the former Emmy-winning news anchor's “favourite part of the day,” a peaceful time together before the hustle of the day begins. Lauren Sanchez, left, and Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sánchez recently opened up to People about their low-key quality morning time. “My favourite part of the day is the morning,” she said.

“I love waking up. I make myself a cup of coffee. I make Jeff a cup of coffee, and we kind of have this magic moment where it's just us talking. The kids haven't woken up yet. And we don't get on our phones. That's one of the rules.”

Sánchez shares sweet memories of motherhood and life with Bezos

Though Sánchez admits she would be tempted to reach for her phone right away, it’s Bezos who opts no-phones-in-the-morning rule. “He definitely made that rule,” she shared with a laugh, and added, “It wasn't me. But the mornings are just us for as long as we can.” Once the couple enjoys their quiet time, Sánchez turns her attention to her children and helps get them off to school.

Sánchez is the mother of three children: teenagers Evan and Ella, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, and 23-year-old Nikko Gonzales, her son with retired football player Tony Gonzales.

While her kids are now more independent and drive themselves, Sánchez reflects, “I used to drive them and it was literally the best part of my day. They were probably way more excited about getting their driver's licenses than I was. But they used to open up to me in the car. It was magic.”

Once the kids have left, the rest of the morning belongs to Sánchez, Bezos, and their dogs. With her children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, coming out on September 10, Sánchez has been busy promoting her new venture.

Bezos continues to oversee his massive business empire, which includes Amazon, The Washington Post, and aerospace company Blue Origin. Despite “our” busy lives, “We're the yin and the yang,” she explains.

“Jeff can sit and focus on something for hours, and I'm like, 'What are we going to do? Where are we going to go?' But we're a good couple in that way.”