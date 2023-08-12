Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez announce $100 million ‘Maui Fund’ after destruction by wildfires in Hawaii

In times of turmoil and destruction caused by wildfires in Hawaii, billionaire Jeff Bezos has turned on his philanthropic hat. Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez have pledged to donate a jaw-dropping $100 million to Maui. Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos(Reuters File Photo)

Bezos' fiancée Sánchez took to Instagram on Friday and posted a joint statement, announcing that the couple are creating a 'Maui Fund' and pledging $100 million to help resurrect and rebuild Maui county in Hawaii.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” posted Sanchez on Instagram on Friday.

“The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves,” read the joint statement.

Interestingly, Bezos owns a 14-acre estate in La Perouse Bay in Hawaii which he reportedly bought for a whopping $78 million.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden declared the wildfires in Hawaii as a "major disaster". It means the federal government will provide funding to assist with rescue and recovery.

Helping hand from Oprah Winfrey

Among other notable celebrities, Oprah Winfrey has also extended helping hand to the victims. She went to a local shelter and donated items like pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases to the survivors. According to People, her spokesperson has shared that Oprah will do more for the victims including donating funds, in near future.

The wildfires which destroyed Lahaina town in Maui county, have caused the death of 80 persons. Thousands of persons are still missing and have lost their properties. The wildfires had spread rapidly in the windy and dry conditions in the region and Hurricane Dora's powerful winds aggravated the situation, causing widespread damage.