Maui's billionaire residents: From Jeff Bezos to Oprah who own a house in devastated Maui

As wildfires rage across Maui, the island's celebrity homeowners are feeling the heat, both literally and figuratively. From media moguls to tech titans, here's a glimpse into the high-profile residents who call this paradise home. TOPSHOT - An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. (AFP)

1. Oprah Winfrey: A haven in Kula

Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident for over 15 years, owns extensive properties on the island. Her 1,000-acre portfolio includes a farmhouse in Kula, southeast of Lahaina. While wildfires threaten the area, she also possesses acreage near Mount Haleakala and Hana, which are relatively far from the fires' reach.

2. Peter Thiel's Makena mansion

In 2011, PayPal's founder Peter Thiel splurged $27 million on a lavish home in Makena, southwest Maui. While the fires approach South Maui, Makena is roughly 10 miles away, raising concerns about the safety of his luxurious abode.

3. Jeff Bezos: La Perouse Bay estate

Amazon's magnate Jeff Bezos secured a 14-acre estate in La Perouse Bay last year for a whopping $78 million. Despite the fires burning less than 20 miles away in South Maui, Bezos's partner, Lauren Sánchez, expressed their heartbreak over the crisis and announced their intent to donate to relief efforts.

4. Mick Fleetwood's loss

Legendary Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, a long-time Lahaina resident, faced the destruction of his restaurant in the beloved historic hamlet. The drummer's restaurant, "Fleetwood’s on Front Street," fell victim to the flames.

5. Clint Eastwood's Kapalua getaway

Veteran actor Clint Eastwood has been enjoying his part-time residence in Kapalua, northwest Maui, since the late 1970s. The stunning ocean views and sunshine-rich environment provide a serene escape, although fires remain a cause of concern.

6. Steven Tyler's waterfront mansion

A nature preserve in Wailea houses a 3,000-square-foot mansion owned by rockstar Steven Tyler, which he purchased for $4.8 million in 2012. While Wailea has a degree of proximity to the South Maui fires, some of the region's resorts remain operational.

7. Tech titans and celebrities unite

Maui's allure extends to tech executives and Hollywood A-listers. Celebrities like Jim Carrey, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson have all found solace on the island. Additionally, Larry Ellison, Oracle's executive, acquired 98 percent of Lanai, an island within Maui County.

Former President Barack Obama, born in Honolulu, expressed his empathy for the widespread devastation. He conveyed his thoughts for those affected and touched by the crisis and shared his sadness over the distressing images coming from the island.

As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc on Maui, the lives and properties of these high-profile residents have been thrust into the spotlight. While their luxurious homes and picturesque views are the epitome of the American dream, the fire crisis reminds us that nature's fury can touch anyone.

