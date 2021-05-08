Rashami Desai takes Cardi B’s Up dance challenge, fans say she is ‘killing it’. Watch video

Rashami Desai nailed the newest dance challenge taking the internet by storm. She shared a video of herself grooving to Cardi B’s Up. She wore a baby blue bardot crop top and matching mini-skirt. “I know that’s right…,” she captioned the clip, shared on Instagram.

Many of Rashami’s industry colleagues, including Dalljiet Kaur, Mahhi Vij, and Shefali Bagga showered the comments section of the post with fiery emojis. Fans praised the video as well. “How confident she is,” one wrote, while another called her ‘dancing queen’. A third said that she was ‘killing it’. A fourth commented, “Omfg!! Youuuuu stunner! Rashuuuuuu you setting the bar freaking high.” However, some advised her to stay indoors amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past, Rashami has spoken about her fondness for dancing and how during her growing-up years, her mother, being a teacher in a government school and a single parent, could not afford the fee of ₹350 for her dance class.

Rashami made her television debut with Ravan on Zee TV. She shot to fame with Uttaran and has starred in a number of shows including Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.

In 2019, Rashami participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, and made it to the top five. She made headlines for her fights with Sidharth Shukla. Her then-boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, was also a participant in the show.

Rashami was taken by surprise when it was revealed to her that Arhaan was not only married earlier, but also had a child. They broke up once the show came to an end.

Soon, Rashami will make her digital debut with the web series Tandoor, which will stream on the Ullu app. She will star alongside Tanuj Virwani on the show.

