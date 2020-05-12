e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Rashami Desai opens up about being raised by a single mom, says she couldn’t afford to pay Rs 350 for dance class

Rashami Desai opens up about being raised by a single mom, says she couldn’t afford to pay Rs 350 for dance class

Rashami Desai said that her mother Rasila Desai, who worked at a government school, could not afford to pay Rs 350 for her dance class.

tv Updated: May 12, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai with her mother Rasila Desai.
Rashami Desai with her mother Rasila Desai.
         

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai opened up about being brought up by a single mother and the struggles she faced before she became famous in a recent interview. She said that though she loved dancing, her mother Rasila Desai could not afford the fee of Rs 350 for her dance class.

Rashami said that her mother, who was a teacher in a government school, told the dance teacher that she was not in a position to pay the entire fee as she was a single mother but requested him to take her in the class. “I started with bharatnatyam and I was shifted to Bollywood dance in the third year,” the actor told Pinkvilla, adding that her instructor asked her to teach little kids when he was unavailable.

Meanwhile, Rasila said that she changed her daughter’s name from Shivani to Divya to Rashami, because she was scared of her family and society’s reaction to her taking up acting as a profession.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

“I was a single parent, I did not have a husband to support me. Also, in our caste, she was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family was very educated and did not think of acting as a career. But, I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name. But my sister was there to support me throughout,” she said.

Rashami, who is known for shows such as Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, was recently seen on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with then-boyfriend and actor Arhaan Khan became one of the talking points of the show, after it was revealed that he hid from her the fact that he was married earlier and has a child. They broke up after the show ended.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
German man living at Delhi airport since March 18 leaves for Amsterdam
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
Losses worth billions: World’s two biggest car makers brace for tumultuous 2020
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In