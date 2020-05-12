Rashami Desai opens up about being raised by a single mom, says she couldn’t afford to pay Rs 350 for dance class

tv

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai opened up about being brought up by a single mother and the struggles she faced before she became famous in a recent interview. She said that though she loved dancing, her mother Rasila Desai could not afford the fee of Rs 350 for her dance class.

Rashami said that her mother, who was a teacher in a government school, told the dance teacher that she was not in a position to pay the entire fee as she was a single mother but requested him to take her in the class. “I started with bharatnatyam and I was shifted to Bollywood dance in the third year,” the actor told Pinkvilla, adding that her instructor asked her to teach little kids when he was unavailable.

Meanwhile, Rasila said that she changed her daughter’s name from Shivani to Divya to Rashami, because she was scared of her family and society’s reaction to her taking up acting as a profession.

“I was a single parent, I did not have a husband to support me. Also, in our caste, she was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family was very educated and did not think of acting as a career. But, I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name. But my sister was there to support me throughout,” she said.

Rashami, who is known for shows such as Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak, was recently seen on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with then-boyfriend and actor Arhaan Khan became one of the talking points of the show, after it was revealed that he hid from her the fact that he was married earlier and has a child. They broke up after the show ended.

