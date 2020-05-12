e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

Aishwarya Rai transforms into a Greek goddess, celestial nymph in this photo shoot done 15 years ago, see pics

Aishwarya Rai has always been as big a model as she has been a Bollywood star. In these throwback pictures, she proves how she could transform into a near divine creature for photoshoots.

bollywood Updated: May 12, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai in a calendar photo shoot done over 15 years back.
Actor Aishwarya Rai has been as successful a Bollywood star as she has been a showstopper. While her modelling work has significantly come down over the years, in her younger days, the work was pretty exhaustive. Some days ago, top designer Ashley Rebello shared a bunch of pictures of a young Aishwarya from a 15-year old calendar photo shoot. Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shot the pictures

Two of the three pictures feature Aishwarya in combination of white and gold while a third one sees her in an all-gold ensemble with a matching hoodie.

Sharing one of the pictures, Ashley had written: “The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . All 3 styled and designed by me.” This picture features Aishwarya as a Roman beauty as we see her posing in front of, what appears to be, a relief of Rome’s Pantheon.

The second picture features her in a golden space-age dress. Sharing it, Ashley wrote: “Major throw back Alert !!Relief work on cement with 6 different looks. A calendar shoot with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb very stylish and futuristic.”

 

 

 

Sharing the third picture is where Aishwarya is dressed as an Indian celestial beauty, an apsara, Ashley wrote: “This was a shoot that I did with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb many years ago. #ashleyreballo #aishwaryarai #photoshoot @atulkasbekar.” The relief here features, what appears to be, the sculpted walls of a temple.

Aishwarya, meanwhile, has been staying home with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda and niece, Navya Naveli Nanda through the lockdown. Her Instagram posts have been rare but she did take to the photo-sharing platform to express her grief at the passing away of two stalwarts of Hindi films, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, in April this year. She also shared how they took part in the Janta curfew and other campaigns, called by PM Modi, through the lockdown put in place for coronavirus pandemic.

In Pompeo's 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
Who's this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Anand Mahindra praises this parking idea, says can help redesign factory layouts
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
