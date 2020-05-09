When Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt joined Rishi Kapoor in New York, spot Aaradhya in his lap

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor has been regularly sharing happy memories of her late father, who died last month after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. She has now shared a throwback picture from a get-together in New York, where Rishi was undergoing treatment for cancer and was regularly joined by visitors.

The picture shows Rishi and wife Neetu joined by Riddhima and her daughter Samara, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, late sister Ritu Nanda and her family, and the Bachchans. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had visited Rishi in New York in June last year and their daughter Aaradhya can be seen sitting in Rishi’s lap in the picture. Ritu passed away in January this year due to cancer.

Neetu had shared pictures of their dinner outing with Aishwarya-Abhishek and Ranbir-Alia in June. She’d written, “Your family is your whole world...so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.” She had also shared a picture of Aishwarya and Riddhima posing for the camera with their daughters Aaradhya and Samara. “Lovly to see two beauties warming up...which two...Hmmmmmmm,” she had captioned it.

Several actors had paid a visit to Rishi and Neetu in New York during their year-long stay. Among those were Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher and many others. Ranbir and Alia had flown multiple times to the US to be with them.

Riddhima on Friday had also shared a selfie in which she shares a happy moment with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their mom Neetu. Sharing the trio’s selfie, Riddhima wrote: “Got your back ma. Your pillars.”

Owing to the lockdown, Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, had to travel over 1400 km by road all the way to Mumbai, in order to be with her mother, in the time of bereavement. She travelled to Mumbai by car with daughter Samara and husband Bharat Sahni but couldn’t make it to the funeral.

