Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima ask mother Neetu Kapoor to stay strong after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Got your back Ma’

Updated: May 08, 2020 08:49 IST

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor is in Mumbai with her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor as they grieve together, after Rishi’s death last week. Continuing the flow of throwback family pictures, she has now shared a positive note on Instagram stories about how the two siblings will support their mom after the passing of their father.

Sharing the picture, which shows Neetu with Riddhima and Ranbir on each side, she captioned it, “Got your back Ma #yourpillars.” The pictures show Ranbir and Neetu smiling for the camera while Riddhima looks on.

Riddhima has shared a throwback picture with Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor.

On the day of Rishi’s death, Riddhima was in Delhi and couldn’t reach Mumbai for the funeral. She did not get permission to fly down to Mumbai due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. She had shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram along with a picture with her father. She wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.”

She eventually travelled to Mumbai by road with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara and was able to attend Rishi’s private prayer meet at home and the immersion of his ashes on Sunday.

Rishi Kapoor with Neetu and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Since then, she has been sharing happy memories of the Kapoor family on Instagram. A few days ago, she shared a couple of monochrome pictures: one of Rishi holding his mother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor’s hand while dancing. Captioning the image, Riddhima wrote: “Reunited with his most favourite person.” The other image was from Rishi and Neetu’s wedding celebrations.

