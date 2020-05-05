e-paper
Kareena Kapoor visits Ranbir Kapoor, aunt Neetu after the death of Rishi Kapoor, see pic

Kareena Kapoor visits Ranbir Kapoor, aunt Neetu after the death of Rishi Kapoor, see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s home on Monday night. See her picture here.

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:00 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor and his family in the past and (right) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the hospital after his death.
         

Late on Monday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt, Neetu Kapoor at their residence in Mumbai. Pictures of her arriving at their home are on the internet now.

Wearing a mask over her face and simply dressed in a white and black stripped shirt, Kareena looked sombre. Actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, after a two-year fight against Leukaemia. Kareena was one of the few relatives who could attend his funeral amid the restrictions due to coronvirus lockdown. On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Mumbai’s Banganga tank. Earlier in the day, a prayer meet was held at the Kapoors’ residence.

 

A lot of pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir, his mother Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank. Actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present with the Kapoor family.

Rishi had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the United States for almost a year. He was hospitalized twice in February.

In his long career, he had received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father’s 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. He acted in more than 90 films. Neetu Kapoor (Singh then) and he co-starred in several of his films.

Many celebrities and politicians had mourned his death including PM Narendra Modi. “Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he had tweeted.

(With agencies’ inputs)

