Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khattar introduces baby son. See pics

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:42 IST

Television actor Rajesh Khattar has shared the first pictures of his baby son Vanraj on social media. The baby was born in August last year but Rajesh has only just revealed the photos to his fans.

He shared the photos on the occasion of his anniversary with wife Vandana Sajnani. “Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me,” he captioned the post. It includes three pictures of Vanraj with mom and dad.

Several television actors wished him congratulations in the comments section. “Awwww....May God bless u all always,” wrote Kavita Ghai. “Awwwwwwwww happy anniversary you guys,” wrote Aneri Vajani.

Rajesh is the father of Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and the former step father of actor Shahid Kapoor. Rajesh was married to Shahid and Ishaan’s mother and actor Neelima Azeem from 1990 to 2001 before tying the knot with Vandana in 2008.

Earlier last year, talking to The Times of India about becoming a father, the actor had said, “For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category.”

Vandana had said, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age is.”

