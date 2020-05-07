When Amitabh Bachchan attended Rishi Kapoor’s wedding with a bandaged hand post injury on film sets. See pics

bollywood

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:12 IST

Amitabh Bachchan had shared a memory from late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wedding celebration just a day before the Do Dooni Chaar actor died at a Mumbai hospital after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The actor had shared a blog to celebrate 37 years of his film Mahaan where he talked about attending Rishi’s baaraat with a bandaged hand after suffering a serious injury on the sets in Chennai.

Amitabh had to slide down the rope while filming a song and action sequence which left with a serious injuries. Sharing the Mahaan poster which features Amitabh sliding down a rope, Amitabh had written, “never realised that rope friction is the worst burn ever .. the shot happened .. sliding down I knew I was damaging my hand but what the heck the show must go on .. shot over the hand lacerated to bits.”

Amitabh Bachchan had suffered rope burns on sets of Mahaan.

Amitabh Bachchan at Rishi Kapoor’s wedding function.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was “drugged , treated , stitched up and bandaged” and soon after, he left for Mumbai to attend Rishi and Neetu’s wedding function at the Burmah Shell complex in Chembur. The actor shared a few pictures which show him in a suit and the customary pink turban on his head with his hand in a bandage. One photo shows Rishi’s uncle Shammi Kapoor besides him.

Also read: Puneet Issar on playing Duryodhan in Mahabharat: ‘My body turned black and blue after climax fight scene with Bheem’

Amitabh had returned to Chennai the next day to resume the shoot. However, the injury could never get time to heal well as he again suffered burns on same hand while lighting firecrackers on Diwali. Sharing how he went on to hide his injured hand in films, he wrote on his blog, “the art of camouflaging the injured hand became a routine exercise later too, when it blew up during Divali, handling a bomb firecracker .. immediate films .. Inquilab and Sharaabi .. hand in pocket mostly or a handkerchief wrapped around to express style.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more