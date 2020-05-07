Riddhima Kapoor shares ‘beautiful memories’ with dad Rishi Kapoor from New Year’s eve in 2010

bollywood

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:44 IST

Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing throwback family pictures of late father Rishi Kapoor after the veteran actor died last Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia. She has now shared a picture from their get-together just before the birth of her daughter Samara.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Riddhima wrote, “Beautiful memories New Years eve 2010 - Just before Samara was born.” It shows a smiling Rishi along with wife Neetu, Riddhima and her husband Bharat Sahni. All of them are dressed in black for a New Year’s party.

Riddhima with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Bharat Sahni.

Riddhima’s husband, Bharat Sahni, shared some more pictures from the same trip. He wrote on Instagram, “Beautiful memories #2010 #newyearseve Just before Samara was born!”

Riddhima had earlier shared a picture of Rishi with his mother Krishna Raj and captioned it, “Reunited with his most favourite person”. She has also been posting her childhood pictures with him and from her parents’ wedding function and other family events.

Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and mother Krishna Raj.

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor. She failed to get permission to fly down for her father’s funeral due to the nationwide lockdown in the face of Covid-19 outbreak.

Also read: Ramayan: Sunil Lahri reveals bird pooped on an actor while filming under a tree, key sequence left Ramanand Sagar angry

Rishi’s last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city’s Chandanwadi crematorium. The funeral was attended by Ranbir, Neetu, his brother Randhir Kapoor, niece Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Riddhima later joined the family at Banganga where Rishi’s ashes were immersed by Ranbir on Sunday.

Riddhima had earlier shared a heartbreaking messages and pictures on Instagram while travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. She wrote with one of his pictures, “ Papa I love you I will always love you-RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more