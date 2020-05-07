Ramayan: Sunil Lahri reveals bird pooped on an actor while filming under a tree, key sequence left Ramanand Sagar angry

tv

Sunil Lahri, known for playing Lakshman in hit mythological show Ramayan, has been sharing behind-the-scenes trivia about the show on social media. The actor has now shared how Sudhir Dalvi, who played Guru Vasishtha, had to face a few challenges while shooting for the show.

Talking about the episode where the brothers Ram and Lakshman were seen gaining formal education at Guru Vasishth’s ashram, he revealed how they were making funny faces at Sudhir Dalvi from behind the camera which was making him laugh. He said this left director Ramanand Sagar upset who had to retake a few shots. When he asked Sudhir about why he was laughing during shots, he didn’t take the names of the real culprits (Sunil and others) but said, “I am getting a tickling feeling under my beard and wig” and saved them from getting scolded.

Sharing another incident, Sunil revealed how during the shooting of a scene under a tree, a bird pooped on an artist, who had to wash himself and change his costume. This was one of the reasons which again led to a delay in shooting. Sunil has also promised his fans to share the interesting story about what went wrong with his dhoti and during his bathing sequence in the next episode.

After its successful run on Doordarshan, Ramayan started a rerun on Star Plus from Monday, on popular demand. The show, which has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world, was first aired in 1987.

Sunil Lahri was extremely happy to hear the news and told IANS, “Ramayan has received adulation from audiences across age groups. This narrative has engaged people all over with its entertaining narrative and life lessons making it one of the best offerings on Indian television. It’s a happy moment for all of us as the show will now be telecast again.”

The show features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Arvind Trivedi as Raavan. Lalita Pawar plays Manthara and Dara Singh as Hanuman in other prominent roles.

