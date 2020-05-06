e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli gets a DIY graduation, actor loves her ‘positive happy attitude’. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli gets a DIY graduation, actor loves her ‘positive happy attitude’. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda got a cute graduation ceremony at home with a DIY robe and hat.

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:39 IST
Navya Naveli has graduated from college.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda could not fly back to her college in New York for her graduation ceremony so her family brought the ceremony home. Amitabh shared pictures and videos of Navya in her DIY robe and graduation cap, posing for the camera with a big smile on her face.

Amitabh mentioned that the robe and hat were made by their staff for Navya. “Grand daughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude,” he said. His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared more details.

 

 

“Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying),” she wrote and shared a bunch of photos with Navya.

Shweta’s friends and followers congratulated Navya on graduating. “So sweet!!! U girls really know how to have fun!! CONGRATULATIONS TO NAVYA n u too mommy,” wrote one. “Congratulations! SBN & to my lovely child @navyananda Love the DIY gown & Cap . Sending you good wishes and love,” read another comment.

Navya is the eldest grandchild of Amitabh, who also has grandson Agastya and granddaughter Aaradhya. Navya and Agastya are Shweta’s children while Aaradhya is the daughter of Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai.

