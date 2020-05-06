e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that’

Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog post on Wednesday, defending shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati amid lockdown. He said that precautions were taken for the shoot.

tv Updated: May 06, 2020 16:02 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan announced the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this week.
Amitabh Bachchan announced the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this week.
         

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 12th season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) amid the Covid-19 lockdown. In his latest blog post, actor talked about being judged for breaking social distancing rules to shoot for the show. He insisted that the shoot was done with essential precautions in place.

“So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!” wrote Amitabh in his blog.

“Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so,” he added

Amitabh also wrote about suffering from hamstring pain in a tweet. “Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the ‘angels’ videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on ..heavy in heart , to all,” he tweeted early on Wednesday.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn death of pet dog Bruno: ‘Graced our lives for 11 years but made connection of a lifetime’

“.. the World is all ‘shook up’ .. as Elvis would say .. and would never be the same in the respects of community and reaction,” he wrote.

For the season’s registration promo, Bachchan had shot the video from his home, remotely directed by Dangal helmer Nitesh Tiwari.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
LIVE: Number of Covid-19 cases reach 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
This car company offers EMI assurance program in case of job uncertainty
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news