Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that’

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:02 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the 12th season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) amid the Covid-19 lockdown. In his latest blog post, actor talked about being judged for breaking social distancing rules to shoot for the show. He insisted that the shoot was done with essential precautions in place.

“So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!” wrote Amitabh in his blog.

“Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so,” he added

Amitabh also wrote about suffering from hamstring pain in a tweet. “Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the ‘angels’ videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on ..heavy in heart , to all,” he tweeted early on Wednesday.

“.. the World is all ‘shook up’ .. as Elvis would say .. and would never be the same in the respects of community and reaction,” he wrote.

For the season’s registration promo, Bachchan had shot the video from his home, remotely directed by Dangal helmer Nitesh Tiwari.

