Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn death of pet dog Bruno: ‘Graced our lives for 11 years but made connection of a lifetime’

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli mourn death of pet dog Bruno: ‘Graced our lives for 11 years but made connection of a lifetime’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli mourned the death of their pet dog, Bruno. They have posted pictures of Bruno on social media.

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 09:42 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have announced the death of their dog, Bruno. Anushka and Virat shared a picture with Bruno on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actor wrote in her caption, “Bruno ♥ RIP.” The picture shows the couple posing with the Beagle. Several fans left condolence messages in the comments section. While some left heart emojis, others posted sad face emojis. Virat, too, shared a picture of Bruno on Instagram and wrote, “Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace.”

 

View this post on Instagram

♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

Virat often posted pictures of Bruno on social media. He recently adopted 15 stray dogs at a shelter, Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE), in Bengaluru. Anushka, meanwhile, often shares pictures of her Labrador, Dude.

On April 1, Anushka shared a picture of herself with Virat and Dude. She captioned it, “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through.”

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares epic family pic with Virat Kohli amid lockdown: ‘There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance’

Virat and Anushka have been quarantining during the coronavirus lockdown. They’ve put out several public service messages during this time, urging their fans and followers to respect government guidelines, practice social distancing, and proper hygiene.

Anushka on Tuesday also shared the first trailer for her debut web production, the crime drama Paatal Lok, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

