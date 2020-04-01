e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma shares epic family pic with Virat Kohli amid lockdown: ‘There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance’

Anushka Sharma shares epic family pic with Virat Kohli amid lockdown: ‘There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance’

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely picture with husband Virat Kohli and their pet. She wrote that she was surrounded by all the blessings in my life but feels for those who are suffering amid lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their dog.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their dog.
         

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared an adorable picture with husband Virat Kohli and their pet dog. She has also posted a long note about looking for a silver lining amid such tough times and the lessons she has learnt while staying in isolation.

Hindustantimes

The picture shows Virat and Anushka lying on the floor and playing with their bundle of far. She wrote in the caption, “Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what’s truly important.

For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure.”

Also read: Neena Gupta on lockdown: ‘Nothing cheers me but one tries to be cheerful, what else can one do’

“This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I’m surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.

The couple have donated generously to both - the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). She had written on Twitter, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”

