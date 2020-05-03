Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC 12: ‘There can be a break on everything in life, but not your dreams’

Updated: May 03, 2020 09:14 IST

Late on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce the start of hit TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’s latest edition, KBC 12. The actor retweeted a Sony TV tweet to do so.

Retweeting a short video to announce the opening of registrations for the show, Amitabh wrote: “ji .. its coming back to you again soon.” Sony had written in their tweet in Hindi: “Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par (There can be a break on everything in life, but not your dreams. To give them wings, Amitabh Bachchan will be back on your television screens with KBC12. Registrations from May 9 from 9 pm on Sony TV.)”

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

In the video, Amitabh, in his convivial self says how “nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar.... lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko (neighbourhood tea, conversations over that cup of tea, free-wheeling road rides, boring 9-5 office job, goofing around at mid night, romance in a mall... all these can get a break, but there can never be a break on dreams).”

KBC has had 11 seasons thus far and barring one time when Shah Rukh Khan was the host, Amitabh has graced the anchor’s seat on most occasions.

According to a report in IANS, the new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directed the registration promo featuring Amitabh, where the actor invites KBC aspirants.

“Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights that may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film,” said Tiwari.

“KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It’s more than that. It’s an opportunity to realise one’s dreams. One doesn’t stop dreaming given the adversity. In fact, the dreams only become more significant, and that was the trigger for this film. Shooting this film was a challenge, though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, Mr Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience and they participate wholeheartedly,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)

