On New Year’s eve, 197 caught drunk driving on tricity roads

Tricity cops kept a hawk’s eye on revellers and booked around 197 people for driving under the influence of alcohol on the New Year’s eve at various check points. A cop conducts a breathalyser test to check drunk driving in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Chandigarh witnessed a total of 75 drunk driving challans out of total 617 challans.

“About 75 challans were issued for drunk driving, and 16 vehicles were impounded, marking a decrease compared to the previous year’s 96 challans and 57 impounded vehicles. A total of 482 challans were reported for red light violation, 57 challans for over speeding and three challans for wrong vehicle parking,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), traffic, Sumer Pratap Singh.

In Panchkula, 14 challans were issued for drunk driving, and one vehicle was impounded. Eight special checkpoints were established to address drunk driving, where around 300 vehicles were inspected using breathalysers. “Sensitive areas were identified in advance, and teams were deployed for patrolling to address potential threats. Barricades and alcohol testing devices were utilised effectively at checkpoints to monitor and control reckless driving and other violations,” said Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik.

There has also been an increase in accidents compared to last year in Chandigarh, with 20 incidents reported this year against 14 in 2023.

Chandigarh Police responded to 403 emergency calls during the night, resulting in 183 spot interventions. Emergency Response Units (ERUs) managed 172 incidents, including three fire-related cases and 20 medical emergencies. The number of nuisance and quarrel-related incidents also saw a decline compared to the previous year, with 119 interventions recorded this year against 195 in 2024.

Traffic restrictions were imposed on internal roads of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11, Plaza, Sector 17, around Sector 22 and Elante Mall. Restricted vehicle zones were enforced from 10 pm to 2 am.

In Mohali, the police launched a crackdown on traffic violators, issuing a total of 876 challans between 5 pm till 2 am. Last year local police had challaned 423 violators on the New Year’s eve.

On Tuesday, in Mohali, where 800 cops were on guard and total 25 nakas were set up, including 13 by the force of the police stations; a total 108 drunk driving challans were issued, including 38 by the traffic police and 39 vehicles concerning gross violators, mainly overly drunk or driving without documents, were impounded across the district.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,352 vehicles were checked at the 13 check posts laid by the police stations across the district and 690 suspicious persons were checked.

IT City police imposed a maximum of 50 challans among all the police stations followed by phase-11 police with 43 challans.

While movement of vehicles in inner markets of phase 7, 5, 3b2, sector 68 besides Jubilee Walk area was restricted post 12 pm, local police also resorted to mild force to disperse and nab the hooligans who mainly were caught drinking in full public view or were creating nuisance amid New Year’s eve celebrations.

While the Mohali police were seen on their toes, senior police officials, including Ropar range DIG HS Bhullar, Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek, SP Manpreet Singh, SP HS Attwal, SP HS Maan, SP Manpreet Singh besides other officers were seen monitoring and controlling the law and order in the busy places.

DIG Bhullar said, “Our personnel remained vigilant for any incidents of hooliganism and also prevented loss of lives due to drunk driving. We want people to celebrate but not indulge in any hooliganism or untoward activity hampering law and order”.