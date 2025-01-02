Netflix January 2025 releases: WWE Raw, Singles Inferno 4, My Happy Marriage S2, Night Agent S2, and more

Netflix is ringing in 2025 with a lineup that has something for everyone, making your January binge plans easier than ever. Whether you’re ready to laugh with Philomena Cunk’s quirky questions in Cunk on Life or explore the wild frontier with American Primeval, New Year screams brand-new content. (Also read: Hidden Love star Zhao Lusi's weight dropped to 37 kg; breaks silence on abuse and blackmail) Netflix January 2025 release

Nostalgia-driven fans can revisit classics like Inception, Spider-Man, and Schindler’s List, while new releases like Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz will keep you on the edge. With global gems like Dubai Bling: Season 3, Singles Inferno Season 4, and the return of WWE Raw, this month’s additions are as diverse as they are exciting. Here's everything heading your way!

Netflix fresh releases- January 2025

January 2

Cunk on Life: Mockumentary with Diane Morgan.

It's a hilarious mockumentary that follows the journey of deadpan documentarian Philomena Cunk as she attempts to unravel the mysteries of life, the universe, and everything. In the show, Cunk interviews experts on a range of topics, from the Big Bang to the meaning of art, while consistently misinterpreting information and offering hilariously misguided observations. 2

January 3

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl: A new stop-motion adventure.

This is the second feature-length film starring Wallace & Gromit, following "Curse of the Were-Rabbit," which earned Nick Park an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The official synopsis of the show reads, “When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

January 6

WWE Raw (2025): Weekly live wrestling program begins

Netflix now becomes the exclusive streaming home for WWE’s flagship show Raw in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Latin America, with plans to expand to more regions. This partnership means Netflix will also host all WWE content outside the U.S., including weekly shows like SmackDown and NXT, major events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, as well as WWE documentaries and original series.

January 9

American Primeval: A Western drama about survival in the brutal American frontier

It’s a gritty Western drama set in 1857. It depicts a violent and chaotic climate where survival is a challenge. The story explores the clash of cultures, religions, and communities as different groups struggle for dominance in this lawless environment.

January 17

Back in Action: Spy comedy featuring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz

According to the Netflix synopsis, “Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

January 23

The Night Agent: Season 2: The return of Gabriel Basso in this hit spy drama

Season 2 of The Night Agent continues the story of Peter Sutherland, who won’t be picking calls this time but instead will be making one since he is now a fully-fledged Night Agent after saving the president in the explosive events of Season 1. As he uncovers a potential conspiracy with national implications, Peter must rely on allies like Rose and night Action veterans Alice and Catherine to survive.

Movies (Added January 1):

Classics like Inception, Interstellar, Schindler’s List, Love Actually, Meet the Parents, and Spider-Man 1, 2, & 3.

Family-friendly titles: Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, Hotel Transylvania 1 & 2, and Scooby-Doo movies.

Action-packed franchises: Rush Hour (1-3) and Apollo 13.

TV Shows (Added Throughout January):

NCIS: Seasons 1-5 (January 23)

Younger: Seasons 1-7 (January 7)

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (various dates).

Sequels and New Seasons to Ongoing Series

January 6

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP)

January 8

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE)

January 10

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES)

January 14

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR)

January 16

XO, Kitty: Season 2

January 30

Mo: Season 2

The Recruit: Season 2

Animated and Family-Friendly Additions

January 3

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

January 11

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP): Anime series.

Documentaries and Stand-Up Specials

January 7

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

January 28

Liza Treyger: Night Owl: Comedy special.