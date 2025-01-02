Hidden Love star Zhao Lusi's weight dropped to 37 kg; breaks silence on abuse and blackmail

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, who gained global fame with the Netflix drama Hidden Love, was hospitalsed a few days ago, after which a picture of the actress in a wheelchair surfaced. Zhao Lusi, the Chinese actress from Hidden Love, recently hospitaliesd, has opened up about her struggles with abuse and mental health.(Pic- Netflix, X)

Now on the road to recovery, the actress has opened up about her tumultuous experiences involving abuse and mental health struggles. Zhao revealed that her weight once dropped to just 36.7 kg, but thankfully she has since gained weight with the assistance of her parents.

Zhao Lusi’s health concern sparks outcry

Concerns over Zhao Lusi’s health were heightened when she was seen in a wheelchair, prompting a close friend to expose disturbing details. The friend accused a member of her company of abusing her while others in the organisation allegedly turned a blind eye.

Also read: Blake Lively publicly ‘humiliated’ Justin Baldoni, ‘ostracised’ his family at movie premiere, lawsuit claims

Her management shortly confirmed the actress had suspended all work-related commitments and rolled out a statement saying, “On the 18th, Ms. Zhao Lusi suddenly felt unwell and went to the hospital for examination and treatment immediately. She is currently following the doctor's orders for treatment and recuperation."

Zhao Lusi breaks her silence

On January 1, Zhao took to Weibo to address these allegations and share her truth in a heartfelt letter. According to a copy of the post acquired by Koreaboo, the C-drama star began by apologising for the attention and explaining the toll her illness and struggles had taken on her.

Also read: Jennifer Garner’s family 'wants' her back with ex Ben Affleck especially after…

She acknowledged that she hadn’t always been vocal about her challenges, attributing some responsibility to herself while stressing the harmful culture of silencing victims. “I think it is wrong if someone who is not receiving any support is silenced while their abuser grows bolder, regardless of profession, age, or gender. It’s ridiculous to force someone to reopen old wounds to prove they’re not ‘overthinking,’ not ‘too weak,’ or not ‘unsatisfied.’”

She claimed that no one, except medical professionals, should judge the severity of someone’s trauma or determine its legitimacy after a few accused her of seeking attention.

Shocking abuse revelations

The C-drama actress recounted incidents involving being physically hit by a teacher during tutoring sessions and as an adult, she was hit after failing an acting audition and felt compelled to remain silent. Zhao also revealed that the abuser exposed by her friend not only harmed her but threatened self-harm to manipulate her.

Even after the abuse ended, she faced slander and rumors within the industry, which further compounded her pain. “In the end, she demanded a large ‘contract termination fee’ before finally stopping her cycles of crying, making scenes, and threatening self-harm. Even after, she continually slander and rumors about me, both inside and outside the industry.”

Struggles with weight and mental health

In her statement, Zhao disclosed that her weight had once plummeted to a dangerously low 37 kg due to the mental toll of her experiences. She described being blackmailed and controlled by the alleged abuser, who reportedly used threats and emotional manipulation to exert power over her.

Fans have rallied behind the actress, offering her support and sharing her story widely online. The actress appears to be focusing on her recovery. She thanked those who stood by her during these difficult times, crediting their love and care for helping her find the strength to move forward.