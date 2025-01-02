Jennifer Garner’s family 'wants' her back with ex Ben Affleck especially after…

Jennifer Garner’s family is apparently ready to pull out the welcome mat for Ben Affleck. The exes have been spending quite a bit of time together, along with the kids they share, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now, sources say Garner’s inner circle is hoping the former couple will give their romance another shot after seeing them reconnect over family moments. While Jennifer insists she’s happy with her current beau, John Miller, her family is convinced that the chemistry between her and Ben hasn’t exactly fizzled out, InTouch reports. Ex-Couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner(ASON MERRITT/GETTY)

Jennifer Garner’s inner circle hopes for a reunion with ex-Ben Affleck

Affleck is currently in the midst of a high-profile divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the pop star and former sweetheart he married two years ago, after calling off their engagement in 2002. Recently, the Batman star has been spotted spending more time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married for 10 years.

While the couple, especially Garner, insists they are only spending time together for the sake of their kids, Affleck's friends and family are “thrilled to see them reconnecting over family moments. They’re urging him to seize this opportunity to win Garner back from her current partner, John Miller before it’s too late.”

Also read: Trump stuns critics with the first move he pulled in New Year while dancing with Melania and Musk: Watch

“Ben is laying it on thick, he’s giving Jen so much of himself and his attention and being so charming,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s very hard not to love him when he’s acting this way, and a lot of people are predicting that they could end up back together.”

Jen and Ben share three kids together, Violet, Fin, and Samuel, whom they continued to co-parent even after finalizing their divorce in 2020. Following the separation, the Gone Girl star began dating Jennifer Lopez, while Garner quietly entered into a relationship with businessman John Miller, with reports suggesting they were even planning to get married.

‘Hard not to love Ben Affleck’

According to sources, Ben has made notable strides in improving himself since their split, and their Thanksgiving together, where they volunteered for a cause in Los Angeles, spoke volumes about their evolving relationship. For Jen's loved ones, the idea of them rekindling their romance seems almost inevitable, especially given the history and chemistry between them.

Also read: Who is Thea Booysen, MrBeast's soon-to-be wife? YouTuber is now engaged

“In a lot of ways he is a different person,” the insider continues. “It’s hard for Jen’s friends and family not to want to see them back together because when things are good between them they are so good!”

On the flip side, while Jennifer Garner and John Miller continue their relationship, sources reveal that the businessman is growing increasingly ‘frustrated’ with Ben Affleck's constant presence in her life. This ongoing dynamic could soon reach a tipping point, forcing Jennifer to choose between her ex-husband and current partner in 2025.

"John has been incredibly patient and understanding of Jen’s situation with Ben," an insider shares exclusively with Life & Style. "But even he's starting to hit a wall. Ben’s constant involvement makes John feel like the third wheel in his own relationship."