Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spent their Christmas together ‘only for the…’

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited to celebrate Christmas together with their children. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

The ex-spouses spent the holidays with their three kids: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. “Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids,” an insider told People Magazine.

“Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids.”

Garner and Affleck, who ended their nearly decade-long marriage in 2015, appear to have strengthened their co-parenting relationship following the recent divorce filing between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in August.

Garner and Affleck keeping their family time sacred

Earlier in December, Garner and Affleck were spotted picking up bagels together on the morning of December 7. The two reportedly shared breakfast before heading back to Affleck’s home.

This wasn’t the first time the former couple was seen spending quality time together. They also volunteered alongside their children during Thanksgiving at The Midnight Mission’s annual Thanksgiving Street Fair in Los Angeles.

“They truly enjoy giving back to their community and cherishing quality time together as a family,” a source told People Magazine about their Thanksgiving activities.

“She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben,” another source told the outlet. “The kids enjoy when they all spend time together. Jen's grateful that Ben's doing well. They are friends, but that's it."

Garner, who has been dating John Miller, CEO and father of two, since 2018, maintains a friendly dynamic with Affleck while focusing on her relationship. After a brief split in 2019, Garner and Miller rekindled their romance in 2021 and remain strong today.

People Magazine earlier reported that Garner is “very happy” with Miller, noting, “She sees him almost every day.”