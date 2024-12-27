Jennifer Lopez drops pics of snowy Christmas celebration with kids as Ben Affleck chooses Jennifer Garner over her

Actor Jennifer Lopez's latest Instagram post shows her fun-filled Christmas holidays spent with kids in Aspen, Colorado. Lopez, 55, her 16-year-old child Emme and her niece Lucie, also 16, huddled up together with some toasty coffees while seated on an outdoor bench in a carousel of photos posted to the singer's Instagram, as per Page Six. (Also Read: Jennifer Lopez just somehow wants to sell $68 million Beverly Hills home as memories of Ben Affleck haunt her) Jennifer Lopez's snowy Christmas celebration with her kids.

Jennifer Lopez's Christmas celebration

She captioned the post with snowflakes and a snowman emoji. Lopez could be seen donning a large fur hood and matching boots as she sat beside her offspring, who also kept warm in a puffy jacket. In another image, the proud mom captured her kid wearing red plaid pyjamas while opening presents under their family's luminous Christmas tree.

On Christmas Eve, she shared a glimpse inside the group's celebration, during which she and her kids and sister gathered around a fireplace for a cozy evening inside.

Ben Affleck chooses Jennifer Garner

Months after Jennifer Lopez filed divorce from actor-director Ben Affleck, the two remain cordial. However, Ben chose to spend the special occasion with ex-wife and actor Jennifer Garner and their kids – Violet, Seraphina (now Fin), and Samuel. He also celebrated Thanksgiving with his family, leading many to speculate whether he's getting back with Garner after the split from Lopez.

A source told Star, “Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself. Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lopez will be next seen in a biographical sports drama film titled Unstoppable. She will be playing the role of Judy Robles, the mother of NCAA wrestling champion Anthony Robles. The film is based on the real-life story of Anthony Roble, a one-legged wrestler who defied all odds to become a champion.

Directed by debutant Villy Goldenberg, the film stars Jharrel Jerome in the lead role. Unstoppable will be released on January 16 on Prime Video. It's co-produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's banner Artists Equity.