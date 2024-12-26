Ben Affleck feels ‘everything’s alright' after spending Christmas with Jennifer Garner and kids

Ben Affleck seems to be in high spirits this holiday season, embracing quality time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children — Violet, Seraphina (now Fin), and Samuel. Just in time for Christmas, the 52-year-old has been spotted enjoying family moments with Garner, 52, a sign of the amicable relationship they’ve maintained after their split. The pair also reunited for Thanksgiving, further fueling speculation about their ongoing friendship following his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Spending time with Jennifer Garner and their kids boosts Ben Affleck's spirits this Christmas.(X)

Affleck at peace with Garner during the holiday season

A source told Star, “Now that Ben’s getting back to his old routine, he’s feeling good about himself. Spending time with Jen Garner and the kids over the holidays has helped him to feel that everything’s all right in his world again.”

About Garner and Affleck’s friendship, a source claimed, “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."

The insider added, “They'll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship,” as reported by OK! Magazine.

Affleck and Lopez on Christmas Eve

The exes were spotted together when they met for a lunch date at their SoHo House in California on December 22. A source shared that Lopez and Affleck will always carry love for each other with them. The source told US Weekly, “J.Lo has stayed over at Ben’s place a couple times. When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, it’s really bad — and things are so good when they are friends. If things are better between them because they’re separated, that’s a reason the divorce would go through.”