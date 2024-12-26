Justin Baldoni's publicist resigns from PR firm due to ‘bullying’ amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni’s publicist, Jennifer Abel, reportedly left her previous employer amid allegations of “bullying”, coinciding with an alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively over the summer. Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni this month

The controversy deepened when Baldoni’s former publicist filed a lawsuit against Abel and Baldoni’s crisis management team, including his production company Wayfarer Studios and crisis manager Melissa Nathan, for defamation and breach of contract.

This legal battle comes as Baldoni also faces a lawsuit from Lively, who has accused him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation after alleged misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us.

A source close to Abel told The Wrap that she left Jonesworks, the public relations firm where she was once a partner, due to a toxic work environment.

Baldoni's publicist cited workplace ‘bullying’ led to resigning

Abel allegedly cited “bullying” as a reason for her departure, claiming it was directed at her colleague Matthew Mitchell. Abel eventually started her own firm, RWA Communications, after resigning on July 10, with her departure set for August 23. However, she was reportedly fired by Jonesworks on August 21 after accusations surfaced that she had stolen documents and client information.

Jonesworks, led by Stephanie Jones, has since filed a lawsuit against Abel, accusing her of breach of contract and defamation. Jones claims Abel secretly contacted clients to pave the way for her departure and took over 70 documents from the firm. “Jennifer tendered her resignation in July and had agreed to stay on until August 23. She was terminated early after Jonesworks discovered that she had stolen over 70 documents,” they said.

Abel’s insider, however, denied these claims, stating, “They were not ‘stolen,’ nor were any other clients.” Abel’s team asserts the lawsuit is retaliatory after Baldoni and other clients transitioned to her new firm.

In an email obtained by The Wrap, Abel’s resignation letter acknowledged, “I take full responsibility for my part in all of this. I’m not proud of how emotional I get in these situations.”

Earlier this year, speculation of a feud between Lively and Baldoni arose during promotions for It Ends With Us. Lively’s subsequent lawsuit accuses Baldoni of misconduct and retaliation. An exposé by The New York Times detailed allegations of Baldoni’s inappropriate behaviour and efforts to discredit Lively. Baldoni has denied all allegations.