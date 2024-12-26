Jennifer Lopez just somehow wants to sell $68 million Beverly Hills home as memories of Ben Affleck haunt her

Jennifer Lopez's $68 million Beverly Hill mansion remains unsold after months on the market. Despite repeated renovations, the property has failed to attract a buyer, leaving Lopez eager to move on from a space filled with memories of her ex, Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez's $68 million mansion remains unsold, causing her frustration.(Instagram/Jennifer Lopez)

“She can’t wait to get the hell out of the house when she can and assumed it would have happened by now, and someone would have snapped it up, especially after the renovations and personal touches she added, but nothing’s happened,” a source exclusively tells InTouch Weekly.

“Of course, she’s been told it’s only a select group of buyers who would be interested and have that kind of money, but it’s becoming increasingly frustrating being there.”

“The house is like a noose around her neck, and she feels trapped. She walks around the house and feels all the bad memories. Not even her weird voodoo magic has helped. The place still has imprints of Ben everywhere,” the insider added.

Lopez filed for divorce as Affleck moved out of $20 million home

Lopez and Affleck purchased the sprawling 38,000-square-foot property in May 2023, boasting 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and five acres of land.

However, by July, the couple listed the property for sale, and Affleck purchased a $20 million home in the Pacific Palisades. Lopez officially filed for divorce on August 20, exactly two years after their Georgia wedding.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce, and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame,” a source told InTouch Weekly back in May.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”