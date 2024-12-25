Jennifer Lopez's father, David, publicly reacts to her divorce from Ben Affleck during rare appearance

Jennifer Lopez's father, David Lopez made a rare public appearance recently. Spotted en route to a sports rehab center in the San Fernando Valley the 82 years old kept a low profile in casual attire, including a black zip-up hoodie, graphic tee, track pants, and sneakers, accessorized with an 'Oscars 95' cap and dark sunglasses, Daily Mail reports. Jennifer Lopez's father, David(Pic- X)

Jennifer Lopez's father reacts to daughter’s divorce

When approached about his feelings regarding his daughter's marriage ending, David reportedly declined to comment, though he did mutter something under his breath when asked again about the infamous split, the outlet noted. Asked for tips on maintaining a healthy marriage, he jokingly replied, "No idea."

Also read: Ben Affleck surprises Jennifer Lopez with ‘emotional’ Christmas gift: ‘Nothing over the top, but…’

However, Mail reported he was wearing a ring on his 'wedding finger,' though there are no confirmed reports of him remarrying recently. The pop star’s parents, Guadalupe “Lupe” Rodríguez and David Lopez were married for around 30 years and share three kids. The couple went their separate ways soon after Jennifer shot to fame with her starring role in 1997’s "Selena." Lopez's split from Ben Affleck marks her fourth divorce

Also read: Ryan Reynolds shows rare emotion after wife Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

In 2007, Jennifer Lopez revealed that her father, David Lopez, had been involved with Scientology for over 20 years. Her friend Leah Remini, shared in 2017 that Jennifer “didn’t follow suit” in becoming a member of Scientology.

Jennifer’s personal life has had its ups and downs, with her recent divorce from Ben Affleck marking her fourth. She had previously been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. While David Lopez tends to stay out of the public eye, he has been seen showing his support for Jennifer over the years. In contrast, Jennifer’s mother, Guadalupe "Lupe" Rodríguez, has been a steady and constant presence in her life.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back?

Despite sparking some reconciliation rumors after being spotted together a few times during the holidays, it seems any chance of a reunion is off the table for now, as their divorce proceedings are moving forward. Sources close to the couple recently told InTouch that the divorce is taking longer than expected, possibly due to disagreements over asset division. Without a prenup and given their uneven footing when they tied the knot, it seems they’re struggling to come to an agreement.

As of December 25, People reported that Ben Affleck is embracing his single life, staying healthy, and focusing on his kids. Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her mom and sister Lynda. Still, reports earlier suggested that both she and Ben are keen on staying involved in each other’s lives for the sake of their big blended family.

In a heartwarming moment, the Gigli co-stars were even seen heading to a house in West Hollywood for a Christmas gift exchange, where Ben presented J.Lo with a thoughtful present. The Batman star gifted the singer an autographed Marlon Brando book, PageSix reveals. “Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando. The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well.”