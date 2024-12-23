Jennifer Lopez admits her divorce from Ben Affleck ‘happened for a reason’

Jennifer Lopez believes there are “no coincidences” in life. The 55-year-old pop star shared her approach to overcoming hardships and embracing life lessons during an interview with British Vogue after her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck. Reflecting on her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez acknowledges the difficulties but expresses gratitude for the lessons learned through adversity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

“I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment,” Lopez explained.

“When I think of things that way and stay in … more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is.”

“Because that’s really what our hardships are in life. What am I supposed to learn here?” she said. “There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason. What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?”

JLo reflects on rekindled romance with Affleck

The Atlast star also touched on her perspective on giving her relationship with Affleck a second chance. The two rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after their initial breakup, only to separate again later. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good,” she said in a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine.

“It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F**k, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a f**k**g sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.’”

Notably, on August 20, the two-year anniversary of her Georgia wedding to Affleck, she filed a petition for the dissolution of their marriage in Los Angeles County Superior Court.