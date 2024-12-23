Hugh Jackman's kids can't accept they welcomed ‘girlfriend’ Sutton Foster into their house

Hugh Jackman’s children, Oscar and Ava, are reportedly grappling with how to approach their father’s new romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster. This comes a year after Hugh’s split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. Amidst the holiday season, Hugh Jackman is trying to balance his new relationship with Sutton Foster and his children's feelings, following his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Woman’s Day cited a source who claimed, “It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it, while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close.”

“It’s all getting a bit messy, but Hugh’s hoping time heals all wounds so if they can get through this holiday season without any big blow-ups, they’ll be in smoother waters coming into the new year.”

The Wolverine actor is currently spending the holidays in Australia with his children. It’s unclear if Deborra-Lee will join them. The trio, who are based in New York, are likely staying at Hugh’s $12 million North Bondi penthouse. Meanwhile, Sutton is in Los Angeles, performing in the stage production of Once Upon A Mattress.

Reports suggest that Hugh also has met Sutton’s seven-year-old adopted daughter, Emily. According to a source cited by New Idea, “Hugh has met Sutton’s daughter Emily—she even calls him ‘Uncle Hugh’!”

Deborra-Lee ‘seething with rage’ for being blindsided by Hugh's new romance

However, amidst all these sources claim Deb is “seething with rage” over being “the last to know” about the relationship. “Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn’t afraid to use it. Deb feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening, and they all chose to keep their mouths shut,” an insider told RadarOnline.

Hugh and Sutton’s relationship became public following their roles in The Music Man on Broadway, where they played Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. The pair were seen together at the show’s opening night in February 2022.

In September 2023, Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their separation, issuing a joint statement: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.” Shortly afterwards, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October.

Now, Hugh is reportedly trying to maintain balance during the holidays. “It’s a delicate balancing act, and he feels like if anyone is going to spend less time with the kids this year, it’s him,” the source told RadarOnline.