Hugh Jackman's ex-wife had her doubts about Sutton Foster during their broadway show days: Reports

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra Lee-Furness reportedly had her “suspicions” about Sutton Foster and her longtime husband while they were working together on Broadway. Their project The Piano Man had a long run from December 2021 to January 2023. Following this Jackman filed for divorce, ending his 27-year marriage with Furness. Recently, Foster also announced her split from her estranged husband Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage. Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra Lee-Furness suspected his bond with Sutton Foster during their Broadway show. (@@RealHughJackman/X)

Furness was suspicious of Foster and Jackman

Sources revealed to Daily Mail, “Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton. Their relationship is not a secret to her.” The source added that she want to be “left out of the narrative”. They told the news outlet, “She is not going to address this or speak against Hugh. When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private,” as reported by the New York Post.

A second insider divulged, “Time has passed for Hugh to mourn his divorce and now Sutton is over her relationship, they are getting closer to making it official.” The source added, “They aren’t going to shove it down everyone’s throat. They became close friends while working together and got to confide in each other over their individual troubles.”

Jackman respects his past relationship

They highlighted that Jackman still has “tremendous respect” for his ex-wife. The source continued, “They have kids and that is what is important to them both. They are repairing what they can, and will never talk ill about each other.” Furness and Jackman share two children from their marriage.

At the time of their divorce, the former couple told People, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.” They added, “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”