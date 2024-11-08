Menu Explore
Will Ryan Reynolds host 2025 Oscars with Hugh Jackman? Deadpool star breaks silence

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 08, 2024 03:03 PM IST

The 97th annual Academy Awards will be held on March 2. In October, Deadline reported that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were in the mix of choices to host.

There has been chatter about Ryan Reynolds reuniting with Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman to host the next Oscar ceremony, which will be held in 2025. And Ryan has finally addressed the buzz in a new interview. Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is ‘shocked’ how Marvel allowed to keep some of the jokes

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were most recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were most recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Setting the record straight

Ryan recently sat down with Variety for the Awards Circuit podcast. At the end of the episode, the 48-year-old star denied that he is in conversations to host the awards ceremony when he was asked about reports that he and Hugh Jackman are top choices.

"No, I don't— historically speaking, that is a difficult job, you know. We've had people that have come before us that did it flawlessly, I think, and you've had people who are so talented and just based on what's happening out there in the zeitgeist you're like, 'Oh, that was hard. It's a very hard job’,” Ryan said.

The actor added, “It would be a dream to do it one day. I'll say that. I'm really just spending the year writing a movie for myself, Hugh (Jackman) and Shawn (Levy) to do that is not Marvel, and that’s kind of it.”

The Oscars date

The 97th annual Oscars will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Back in June, it was reported that Jimmy Kimmel had declined to return to emcee the ceremony for a fifth time. Comedian John Mulaney also declined the gig.

In October, Deadline reported that Ryan and Hugh, 56, were in the mix of choices to host. They also reported that Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Dwayne Johnson had also been approached as potential hosts.

Hugh previously hosted the 81st Oscars back in 2009. He has also hosted the Tony Awards on four separate occasions.

During Ryan's appearance on the Awards Circuit podcast, he pushed back against the idea that he is too "busy" to host the ceremony in 2025. He said that he wants to focus on spending time with his wife and actor Blake Lively and their four children in the new year.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
