Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are ‘shocked’ how Marvel allowed to keep some of the jokes

Deadpool & Wolverine have steered a bumper opening at the box office. Actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were recently in conversation with GetFandom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, along with director Shawn Levy, where they all agreed that they were ‘surprised’ how so many jokes were greenlit by Marvel in the first place. Spoiler alert if you haven't seen the film yet. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 3: Biggest R-rated opener in US with over $200 million) FILE PHOTO: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attend the premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in New York City, New York, U.S., July 22, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

What Ryan and Hugh said

When asked if they were shocked that Marvel said ‘ok’ to any jokes, Ryan joked it was all of them. Feige said, “There are so many jokes that I still can't believe Marvel let us do. When Deadpool says to Wolverine, ‘Welcome to the MCU. You are joining in a bit of a low point. That’s up there. When Deadpool is like, ‘Can we just be done with the whole Multiverse? It is just miss after miss after miss!' I remember when Ryan and I showed the scene to Kevin Feige we were kind of like cringing at what his reaction would be. But he laughed his a** off. That's when we realized that if its funny its all good."

Hugh said, “They were really pretty amazing. There were some times on set where I was like, ‘Oh that’s definitely not going to make it in the cut!' Oh no! It is in the movie!” Ryan added that it is ‘shocking’ what they let them do.

More details

Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant respectively, is the third instalment in the Deadpool franchise.

The film has already minted $205 million in US and Canadian ticket sales this weekend, the biggest domestic debut of this year. Before this, the biggest opening weekend of the year in the US and Canada was Inside Out 2. It’s grossed $1.46 billion at the box office since its June release.