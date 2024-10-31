Deadpool and Wolverine OTT release: Here’s when and where Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film will be available in India
Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer released on the big screen on July 26. It grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office.
The dynamic duo of Deadpool and Wolverine will bring their irreverent humour and action-packed adventure to the OTT world. After thrilling audiences in theaters, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Marvel film has now got a digital release date for India. Also read: Movie Review: In 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' the superhero movie finally accepts itself for what it is
OTT debut
The Marvel Studios’ film, which became the highest-grossing rated-R film of all time, will be making its streaming debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The streaming giant made the announcement by sharing a promo video on Instagram. And it has got the fans excited.
“Claws and swords, indeed a match made in heaven...#DeadpoolAndWolverine streaming from November 12 on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil & Telugu,” the caption read.
“Excited,” wrote one in the comment section, with another sharing, “Waiting”.
“Thank You Disney... I LOVE YOU DISNEY,” shared one user.
Back in October, the film was made available on premium video on demand (PVOD) on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU globally. It is only now that the film will be available for free streaming for subscribers of Disney+.
About Deadpool and Wolverine
Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, Deadpool and Wolverine brought the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also marks Deadpool's entry into the MCU. In the first two films of his franchise, the superhero had been a standalone with marginal ties to Fox's Marvel films, mainly the X-Men series. But now, with Disney bringing all Marvel characters to the MCU, the merc with a mouth got his moment in the sun. And he brought several fan-favourite characters along. The critically-acclaimed and cameo-laden film grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office.
