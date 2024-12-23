Blake Lively blames Justin Baldoni for losing to host ‘SNL’ Season 50 opener

Blake Lively has accused her ‘It Ends with Us’ co-star and director Justin Baldoni of actions that she says negatively impacted her career, including the loss of a highly anticipated opportunity to host this week's ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 50 opener. Blake Lively claims Justin Baldoni's behaviour led to lost opportunities, including the SNL hosting gig. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

In a formal complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively detailed allegations against Baldoni, claiming to damage her reputation and creating a “hostile work environment” on set.

Lively stated in the lawsuit, “The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial. Given the ongoing nature of the campaign and the associated negative public sentiment, Ms. Lively did not believe she could proceed with public appearances or events without being forced to openly discuss what happened on set.”

ALSO READ| Justin Baldoni rubbishes Blake Lively's 'shameful' sexual harassment claim: Desperate attempt to fix negative reputation

Blake Lively details disturbing allegations against Baldoni

Lively also claimed to have lost was hosting the premiere episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’’s 50th anniversary season in September 2024. The complaint also noted that Lively cancelled a major Target corporate event for her hair care brand due to the fallout.

The filing described a January 2024 meeting between Lively and Baldoni, arranged to discuss her return to the ‘It Ends with Us’ set following the conclusion of the Hollywood labour strikes. During this meeting, Lively alleged that Baldoni made inappropriate comments about her weight, discussed his sex life, and pressured her into disclosing her religious beliefs.

The Gossip Girl star also accused Jamey Heath, a producer of the film and CEO of Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, of showing her a video of his wife giving birth, which she found highly inappropriate.

Lively’s complaint also included screenshots of texts and emails between herself, Baldoni, and members of his team. The messages reportedly revealed a “multi-tiered plan” to “destroy” Lively’s reputation. The complaint stated, “If any of the problems between the ‘It Ends with Us’ co-stars became public, they would launch a campaign to sully her name.”

ALSO READ| Colleen Hoover lauds Blake Lively's ‘honesty’ after the actor slams Justin Baldoni with a lawsuit

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni and the studio’s attorney denied all the allegations are “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”