Ben Affleck surprises Jennifer Lopez with ‘emotional’ Christmas gift: ‘Nothing over the top, but…’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are showing that the holiday season can bring warmth even during tough times. Despite their ongoing divorce, the singer and the actor took time to exchange meaningful Christmas gifts during a brief lunch in West Hollywood.

Spotted together ahead of the festivities, the two spent some quality time with their blended family. The exes reportedly shared an "emotional" moment when Affleck presented Lopez with a thoughtful gift.

Ben Affleck’s Christmas gift to Jennifer Lopez revealed

The Batman star brought both holiday cheer and winter vibes as he was spotted heading to the Soho house dressed in a sleek black coat and his signature laid-back style, with a bag of gifts peeking out. Meanwhile, Lopez sported cozy chic in a cardigan paired with denim bottoms.

According to Page Six, Affleck went the sentimental route, gifting the Let’s Get Loud singer an autographed Marlon Brando book. The actor reportedly picked up the literary gem, along with a few other titles, at Mystery Pier Books in West Hollywood.

Store owner Louis Jason confirmed the purchase. According to a source, “Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando.” They continued, “The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of 20th-century cinema, Marlon Brando is best remembered for his powerful performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire and his Academy Award-winning role as Terry Malloy in On the Waterfront.

“It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings,” the source continued. The pleasant gift exchange took place after it was reported that the estranged couple still “want to be involved” in each other’s life.

Ben Affleck excited to spend Christmas with kids

According to People, the Accountant 2 star was thrilled to have his eldest daughter, Violet, home from Yale for the holidays. “Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break,” the insider told People.

A source revealed that the Batman actor is “healthy, single, and enjoying life” as he looks forward to entering 2025 with his focus entirely on his kids. Earlier, the Unstoppable producer spent Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and their three children.

Meanwhile, according to Mail, November, Jennifer shared back in November that she would be spending Christmas in Los Angeles with her sister Lynda, who lives in New York, and their mother Guadalupe.