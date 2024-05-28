 Billy Zane impresses fans with Marlon Brando transformation for biopic Waltzing With Brando: ‘This is so uncanny’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Billy Zane impresses fans with Marlon Brando transformation for biopic Waltzing With Brando: ‘This is so uncanny’

BySoumya Srivastava
May 28, 2024 11:56 AM IST

A Marlon Brando biopic with Billy Zane as the legendary actor is in works and the first look pictures are out.

The Mummy actor Billy Zane is ready for his own McConaissance. Billy has impressed fans with his first look pictures from upcoming Marlon Brando biopic, Waltzing with Brando. Marlon Brando was among Hollywood's most legendary actors, having starred as the lead in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, among other movies. (Also read: Donald Trump biopic depicting him as a rapist hits Cannes, prompts lawsuit threats)

Billy Zane (right) plays Marlon Brando (left) in upcoming movie Waltzing with Brando.
Billy Zane (right) plays Marlon Brando (left) in upcoming movie Waltzing with Brando.

Uncanny resemblance

The new photos shared by Billy on Instagram, and by a few Hollywood fanpages, show Billy as Brando in his later days. The resemblance is uncanny indeed. With the same hairline and similar facial expressions, Billy seems to have caught the nerve of the character quite well.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans of the actor were also hopeful that the film will be good. “I truly hope it’s a good film but wooooow this is so uncanny, I can’t get over it,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “Neither of these pictures is actually brando?? holy s***,” exclaimed another. “See, Bradley Cooper, this is how you are supposed to do a biopic,” said another person.

About the movie and Marlon Brando

The official synopsis for the film, directed by Bill Fishman, reads, "Movie star Marlon Brando recruits a Los Angeles architect to build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on a small, uninhabitable island in Tahiti." The film is based on Waltzing with Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti, a book written by the architect Bernard Judge.

Billy earlier talked about Marlon Brando in an interview to Deadline. "Back then no one would touch causes. He championed civil rights, he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King. He walked the walk for civil rights; he did it for Indigenous rights. What no one knows about is what he did for the environment as an activist and the foresight he had on what in fact would [become] a climate crisis."

Marlon Brando, an iconic American actor, revolutionized acting with his naturalistic style. Born in 1924, he gained fame with A Streetcar Named Desire and won Oscars for On the Waterfront and The Godfather. Known for his intense performances and rebellious nature, Brando remains a cinematic legend, influencing generations of actors.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Srivastava

    Soumya Srivastava is Entertainment Editor at Hindustan Times. She writes about movies and TV because what else is there to life anyway.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Billy Zane impresses fans with Marlon Brando transformation for biopic Waltzing With Brando: ‘This is so uncanny’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On