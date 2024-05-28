Billy Zane impresses fans with Marlon Brando transformation for biopic Waltzing With Brando: ‘This is so uncanny’

The Mummy actor Billy Zane is ready for his own McConaissance. Billy has impressed fans with his first look pictures from upcoming Marlon Brando biopic, Waltzing with Brando. Marlon Brando was among Hollywood's most legendary actors, having starred as the lead in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, among other movies. (Also read: Donald Trump biopic depicting him as a rapist hits Cannes, prompts lawsuit threats) Billy Zane (right) plays Marlon Brando (left) in upcoming movie Waltzing with Brando.

Uncanny resemblance

The new photos shared by Billy on Instagram, and by a few Hollywood fanpages, show Billy as Brando in his later days. The resemblance is uncanny indeed. With the same hairline and similar facial expressions, Billy seems to have caught the nerve of the character quite well.

Fans of the actor were also hopeful that the film will be good. “I truly hope it’s a good film but wooooow this is so uncanny, I can’t get over it,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “Neither of these pictures is actually brando?? holy s***,” exclaimed another. “See, Bradley Cooper, this is how you are supposed to do a biopic,” said another person.

About the movie and Marlon Brando

The official synopsis for the film, directed by Bill Fishman, reads, "Movie star Marlon Brando recruits a Los Angeles architect to build the world's first ecologically perfect retreat on a small, uninhabitable island in Tahiti." The film is based on Waltzing with Brando: Planning a Paradise in Tahiti, a book written by the architect Bernard Judge.

Billy earlier talked about Marlon Brando in an interview to Deadline. "Back then no one would touch causes. He championed civil rights, he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King. He walked the walk for civil rights; he did it for Indigenous rights. What no one knows about is what he did for the environment as an activist and the foresight he had on what in fact would [become] a climate crisis."

Marlon Brando, an iconic American actor, revolutionized acting with his naturalistic style. Born in 1924, he gained fame with A Streetcar Named Desire and won Oscars for On the Waterfront and The Godfather. Known for his intense performances and rebellious nature, Brando remains a cinematic legend, influencing generations of actors.