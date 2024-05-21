 Donald Trump biopic depicting him as a rapist hits Cannes, prompts lawsuit threats | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump biopic depicting him as a rapist hits Cannes, prompts lawsuit threats

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 21, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Donald Trump's biopic ‘The Apprentice’ hit the screens at the Cannes Film Festival, prompting a lawsuit from the US presidential candidate's team.

‘The Apprentice’, an explosive new biopic on former US President Donald Trump, made its debut in the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, just as he is gearing up to run for the White House again. However, the controversial biopic already prompted a lawsuit threat from Trump's team for “sensationalized lies” over certain scenes.

Former US President Donald Trump (AFP)(AFP)
Former US President Donald Trump (AFP)(AFP)

"The Apprentice" traces Trump's origin story as an ambitious young property developer in 1970s and 1980s New York. However, the movie opens with a disclaimer that many of its events are fictionalised.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Marvel fame Sebastian Stan stars as a young Donald Trump while Jeremy Strong of "Succession" fame plays his ruthless mentor and attorney Roy Cohn.

In one of the more shocking scenes of the movie, Donald Trump is seen raping his first wife Ivana. During divorce proceedings, Ivana once accused Donald Trump of raping her, though she later rescinded the allegation. She died in 2022.

Another scene from the movie that drew audible gasps from the Cannes audience was the scene with Donald Trump in a surgery room getting liposuction.

‘The Apprentice’ director Ali Abbasi presented an almost sympathetic image of Donald Trump, a headstrong but naive social climber who saw his decency being eroded as he delves deeper into the world of politics and power.

The movie appears to have already infuriated Trump's team. His campaign communications director Steven Cheung said a lawsuit would be filed "to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers".

Cheung told AFP, “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalises lies that have been long debunked.”

The biopic received rave reviews. The Times of London even argued that it would "make you feel sympathy for Trump," while Variety said it was "sharp and scathing, but it avoids cheap shots."

The movie made hit the screens at the French film festival on the backdrop of Donald Trump currently being on trial in Manhattan surrounding a hush money scandal, involving porn star Stormi Daniels.

(With inputs from AFP)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Donald Trump biopic depicting him as a rapist hits Cannes, prompts lawsuit threats

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On