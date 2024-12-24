‘Single’ Ben Affleck is ‘excited’ to spend Christmas with…

Ben Affleck is reportedly focusing on his family and single life following his split from Jennifer Lopez. The actor and filmmaker, who frequently made headlines for his ‘grumpy’ outings with his pop star ex-wife earlier this year, is said to be excited for the holidays and a new start. He is cherishing quality time with his three children, a source informed PEOPLE. Earlier, Affleck and Lopez were seen exchanging Christmas gifts with their children in West Hollywood. Actor Ben Affleck talks to his son Samuel before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(AP)

Ben Affleck ‘healthy and enjoying life’ after JLO split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce appears to be in limbo, reportedly delayed over disagreements about dividing their assets. While the split remains unresolved, Affleck, 52, seems to be embracing his newfound singleness. The actor-filmmaker is making the most of this time, focusing on quality moments with his three children.

According to a source, the Batman star is “healthy, single, and enjoying life” as he looks ahead to 2025. Much of his time is spent with his kids—Violet Anne, 19, back home from her first year at Yale, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12—whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben is spending the holiday with his children and is excited to have Violet home for break,” the insider told People.

Earlier the Unstoppable producer was seen spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and three kids. The family was seen volunteering for a charity, distributing food and essentials to the homeless. Meanwhile, Lopez spent the holiday with her twins Max and Emme, and some of her close family members.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner getting back?

Rumours have circulated since the ex-couple, who were married for over a decade, were seen spending time together frequently. However, multiple sources have informed U.S.-based outlets that the two are primarily focused on co-parenting and maintaining a friendly relationship. Earlier this year, Affleck moved into a rental home in Brentwood, near Garner, after moving out of his marital home with Lopez.

Garner, who is currently dating businessman John Miller, is reportedly planning to marry him soon. A source shared with People, “Garner truly just wants her kids to be happy. She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben… The kids enjoy when they all spend time together.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘reunite’ for Christmas gift exchange

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted exchanging Christmas gifts at Soho House putting aside their personal differences for the festive season. Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed the former couple celebrating the holidays in Los Angeles with their kids and grabbing lunch afterward.

Two years after their fairytale wedding in Georgia, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on the anniversary of their wedding. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, a source close to the couple revealed that they are committed to maintaining a positive and supportive presence in each other’s lives. "They have every intention of remaining in each other’s lives, even though they are no longer romantically involved," the source told Page Six.