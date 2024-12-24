Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite for a very special reason and it’s not kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be wrapping up their two-year marriage, but they're still unwrapping holiday cheer together! After Affleck spent his Thanksgiving with ex-wife Garner, completely leaving JLO out of the scene, he was seen exchanging Christmas gifts with the popstar at Soho House on December 22, putting any personal differences aside for the festive season. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a movie-worthy romance, but it ended.

It was earlier reported that despite parting ways, the exes are still reportedly "in each other's lives," and it looks like they are truly living up to those claims.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite for Christmas gift exchange

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrating the holidays in Los Angeles with their blended family. The couple, who reunited in 2021, share a large family that includes Affleck's three children with Jennifer Garner (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel) and Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez looked effortlessly stylish in a cozy cardigan and wide-leg jeans, while Affleck opted for a relaxed look with a peacoat and a tote bag brimming with holiday gifts,

The Daily Mail shared that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had lunch together, enjoying quality time with their kids. The Jenny From the Block singer had earlier posted a heartwarming message, saying, "When all the kids get together for the holidays," and tagged her sister, Lynda Lopez. She also shared an Instagram video of her 16-year-old child Emme belting out Justin Bieber’s “Beauty and a Beast.” Lynda, who shares a close bond with Ben’s daughter, Violet Affleck, is also known for her strong friendship with the young star.

2 years after their fairytale Georgia wedding, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben on their Georgia wedding anniversary. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, a source close to the couple emphasized that they intend to maintain a positive and supportive presence in each other's lives. "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved," the source shared with Page Six.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about ‘struggles’ of single mom

In a recent chat with Judy Robles, mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, Jennifer Lopez opened up about the challenges she faced while playing the role of a strong mother in the film Unstoppable. Reflecting on her own experience, Lopez on British Vogue shared, “As a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids, to lift them up — but that doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles.”

"What made it exciting as an actor for me to play is, you know, kind of talking to Anthony and your kids and them saying, you know, like, my mom was the best mom. She's always happy and always making everything fun and joyful and all of that. And then talking to you and saying, you know, this was really hard,” she continued.

The singer and actress, who’s a mom to twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, also spoke about the lessons she’s learned as a single mom. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, she revealed how raising her kids solo taught her that love and effort are more than enough. Lopez confessed to feeling the common worry of "Am I enough for them?" but emphasised how one loving parent can truly make all the difference.