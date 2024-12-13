Jennifer Garner avoids being ‘dragged’ into Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ‘problems’

Jennifer Garner is reportedly drawing clear boundaries when it comes to her relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Sources reveal that the 52-year-old is done being caught in the middle of the ongoing drama surrounding her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s split from Lopez. As a result, Garner has decided to cut off contact with the singer-songwriter, prioritising her own peace and personal boundaries. Jennifer Garner is setting boundaries with Jennifer Lopez amid the drama of her ex-husband Ben Affleck's divorce.(AFP, @jlo/Instagram)

Garner wishes to maintain her distance from J.Lo

The sources alleged to Star, “She tried not to take sides. Jen urged them to seek counselling and try harder to fix things." But, the source continued, “Jen began to notice things about J.Lo’s behaviour that turned her off,” as reported by Ok! Magazine. The insider noted, “She was dragged into Ben and J.Lo’s problems. It’s not what she wanted, but J.Lo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no.”

Previously, Garner wanted her children, Violet, Fin and Samuel, whom she shares with Affleck to maintain a close relationship with Lopez. However, the actor now had a change of heart. The source revealed, “It was an uncomfortable position to be in. She felt like she was being manipulated." The insider continued, “Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce. She wants to stay out of Ben and J.Lo’s personal business from now on."

Affleck leans on Garner for support

It was previously reported that Affleck has been leaning on his ex-wife for everything including spending Thanksgiving at her house amid his divorce from Lopez. A source revealed to the outlet, “He’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food.”

The insider continued, “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”

Regardless of the situation, Affleck reportedly feels comfortable around Garner. Another source claimed, “He can just be himself. Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”