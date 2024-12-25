Ryan Reynolds shows rare emotion after wife Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

Ryan Reynolds is offering a rare peek into his thoughts as his wife, Blake Lively, filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. In his first post since the news broke about Lively’s sexual harassment complaint, the Deadpool star took a moment to support the SickKids Foundation and hinted at his feelings amid the media chaos and legal battle surrounding his family. Actor Ryan Reynolds poses with his wife, actor Blake Lively, their daughter James, left, and their youngest daughter Ines during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 15 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

On the other hand, Baldoni who has currently dismissed all the charges leveled against him made his first public appearance with his wife following the lawsuit, on Monday.

Ryan Reynolds’ first post since Blake Lively's lawsuit

“It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to [SickKids Foundation],” the Deadpool star wrote on Monday, Dec. 23. The actor urged his 53.8 million followers to support the charity by sharing a video featuring him in his Deadpool costume. In the video, he is joined by his 8-year-old daughter, Inez, who is dressed as Kidpool.

Reynolds who is also a father to daughters James, 10, Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1, with wife Blake Lively, used the moment to encourage donations to the charity. Hinting his recent mindset amid Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her co-star and director, Reynolds wrote, “Thank you [Bryan Rowland] for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on,” he continued.

“Thank you [Lynda Carter] for your time, grace and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause).” In his message, Reynolds also shared that he and Blake Lively would match donations up to $500k, to offer a sanctuary for families facing unimaginable challenges.

A source close to the couple told People that the actor is standing by Lively after she filed her sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, supporting her through both the legal battle and the public smear campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation. “Ryan is always her rock,” the source said, adding that their bond is incredibly special.

Blake Lively’s lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni

Lively and Baldoni recently starred together in It Ends With Us, but the film's promotion was overshadowed by scandal and controversy surrounding their on-set relationship. Accusations of sexual harassment and body shaming marred the production. Ahead of the holidays on Wednesday, the Gossip Girl star filed an eight-page lawsuit against Baldoni, citing multiple serious claims. The lawsuit alleges a toxic work environment, with Baldoni reportedly altering the script to include more intimate scenes, including unwanted kisses. Lively also accused Baldoni of asking inappropriate questions about her personal sexual life with her husband. Additionally, both Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath allegedly entered Lively's trailer uninvited “while she was undressed or breastfeeding her child.”

In addition to the harassment claims, the actress also accused her co-star of launching a smear campaign against her. In her court filing, she reportedly submitted exhibits (leaked text exchanges between Baldoni and his pr team) to prove her point. In response, Baldoni’s lawyer crticised Lively for using “dubious PR tactics.”

“TAG PR operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources,” Bryan Freedman said in a statement to Us Weekly. “The standard scenario planning TAG PR drafted proved unnecessary as audiences found Lively’s own actions, interviews, and marketing during the promotional tour distasteful, and responded organically to that which the media themselves picked up on.”