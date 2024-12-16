Ryan Reynolds admits he and wife Blake Lively didn't have the ‘luxury’ their kids do

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's lives were a lot different than their children's. The Deadpool star recently opened up on his four kids' privileged upbringing, revealing how he and his wife grew up “working class.” Despite the “luxury” their young ones have, the 48-year-old actor and the It Ends With Us star aim to give them “as normal a life as possible.” Ryan Reynolds admits his and Blake Lively's childhood was different than their children's

Ryan Reynolds on giving his and Blake Lively's kids a ‘normal life’ despite the ‘luxury’

“I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood,” Reynolds said of his four kids— James, 9, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and Olin, born in 2023—in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Friday.

The Free Guy star went on to explain how he and his wife grew up differently from their children. “We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever,” Reynolds recalled.

However, Reynolds eventually realised that “that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry,” adding that his children are “already very much in touch with gratitude.” He explained that his young ones understand the world enough to “have a strong sense of empathy.”

“Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job — if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids,” Reynolds confessed, while at the same time, he agreed that there is a difference between his children's lives and his. “When I was a kid, you would just suck it up, get out of the house and be back by sundown, which I just can’t even imagine now,” he said.