Ryan Reynolds feels Deadpool's future is uncertain: ‘I have 4 kids and I don't ever want to be an absentee father'

Ryan Reynolds' name is synonymous with the popular adult superhero character of Deadpool. But on Variety's Actors on Actors chat, the actor confessed that he's uncertain about the future of the character. Ryan last played it in Shawn Levy's blockbuster buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year, five years after his turn in David Leitch's Deadpool 2 (2018). (Also Read: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds retreating to countryside for major family move away from Hollywood) Ryan Reynolds has played Deadpool in three films.

Ryan on future of Deadpool

“It (Deadpool & Wolverine) came six years after the last one. Part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. You can't take your hand off the stick through all of it – from development to post-production into marketing and promo. I have four kids and I don't ever want to be on first-name basis with any of them. No, I don't ever want to be absentee and I don't want to miss them. I kind of die inside when I see their face, they have a competition, a sports thing or something, and I missed it,” said Ryan.

Ryan sees Deadpool as secondary character

“Shawn and I made a movie that has a beginning, middle, and end. It's a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one. It's important sometimes to make space for a movie to just be a movie. The other thing is I see Deadpool much more as a supporting character than the centre. We centre him sometimes because that's what they want. But you can't centre him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation for him where he's so much the underdog. And I don't think I can do that again. So I feel like if he's going to come back, it's going to be in someone else's movie. Channing Tatum is so excited to play Gambit and I'd be so happy to play the fifth banana in his movie, or anyone else's,” Ryan added.

Channing Tatum had an extended cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine as the X-Men character Gambit. He's been lobbying for a standalone movie for years, before Ryan got him onboard for the Deadpool threequel. Ryan also said he wishes for the same adulation as what Wesley Snipes got at the Sen-Diego Comic-Con upon his return as Blade in a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.