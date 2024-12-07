Ryan Reynolds claps back at troll mocking his Deadpool act being put equal to Andrew Garfield's We Live In Time

Ryan Reynolds does not want to hear a thing against comedy acting. The actor lashed out a person who mocked his pairing with actor Andrew Garfield on Variety's annual Actors on Actors pairing, for their respective performances in Deadpool and Wolverine and We Live in Time. Ryan said that comedy acting ‘is also very difficult’ and it more than just deserves to be in the same contention like dramatic acting. (Also read: Ryan Reynolds claps back at Martha Stewart for calling him ‘not so funny’) Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds arrives on stage during Deadpool and Wolverine celebration of life fan event during Comic Con International in San Diego. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

What Ryan said

In a now-deleted post on X, a user shared the list for Actors on Actors and wrote: “Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father who’s wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool.”

In response, Ryan came out in defense of comedy acting and wrote: “Correct. Andrew’s a genius. He and Florence are magic together in, WE LIVE IN TIME. They’re heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy. Dramatic work is difficult. And we’re also meant to SEE it’s difficult which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective.”

‘Comedy is also very difficult’

He added, “Comedy is also very difficult. But has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless. You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching. I think both disciplines are beautiful. And both work beautifully together. Comedy and drama subsist on tension. Both thrive when subverting expectation. Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective. Your favourite comedy might be Anchorman. Mine might be Lars Von Trier’s, Melancholia.”

Ryan has played Deadpool in the original 2016 film as well in the sequels, Deadpool 2 (2018), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). His performance in the first earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award.

Deadpool 3 turned out to be the biggest instalment in the franchise, with the entry of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It scored the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture, with more than twice the ticket sales of Joker during its first weekend. It scored a worldwide box office revenue of $1.34 billion.