Ryan Reynolds claps back at Martha Stewart for calling him ‘not so funny’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 03, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Actor Ryan Reynolds has responded to Martha Stewart's recent comment. She called him ‘not so funny’ off-screen as he is on-screen.

Ryan Reynolds has responded to Martha Stewart's recent comment. She called him "not so funny" off-screen as he is on-screen, reported People. "I'd disagree with her," Ryan wrote on X. "But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so." (Also read: Hugo actor Chloe Grace Moretz comes out as gay woman in new post endorsing Kamala Harris for US president)

Ryan Reynolds has responded to Martha Stewart’s comment that he is not as funny in real life.
Ryan Reynolds has responded to Martha Stewart’s comment that he is not as funny in real life.

What Martha said about Ryan

Martha talked about him on Bilt Rewards' Rent Free game show when she was asked which celebs she thinks are more fun to hang out with.

"He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face. Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" she said. "And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life. No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

She shared that she would pick Brad Pitt and George Clooney and mentioned liking Snoop Dogg and Taylor Swift, Stewart admitted she "would take Ryan off the list, and I would put in somebody else."

More details

"He's a good actor," the lifestyle guru further acknowledged of Reynolds. "He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I'm going to get in trouble," reported People.

Reynolds was seen in comedies National Lampoon's Van Wilder (2002), Waiting... (2005), and The Proposal (2009), and the superhero films Blade: Trinity (2004), and Green Lantern (2011). Reynolds's successful performance came with the superhero films Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), in which he played the title character. His performance in the first earned him a nomination for a Golden Globe Award.

Martha Stewart is an American retail businesswoman, writer, and television personality.

(with inputs from ANI)

