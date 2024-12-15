Hollywood’s best-dressed stars of 2024: Selena Gomez to Blake Lively, celebs who owned the spotlight this year

A new set of celebrity style stars was born in 2024 (we are looking at you Nicola Coughlan), while a handful of established ones took their already rad style a step further. The outfits from Hollywood this year were wide-ranging, and provided inspiration and kick-started trends. Also read | Cannes 2024: Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Demi Moore and other best-dressed celebs on Day 9 of Cannes Film Festival. Pics Best-dressed Hollywood celebrities of the year: Selena Gomez attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala in December. (REUTERS)

Ahead, we look back at the year's most stylish bunch (in no particular order) – from Timothée Chalamet to Zendaya.

Selena Gomez

The Cannes Film Festival wrapped for another year in May, and once again, it didn't disappoint in terms of style thanks to Selena Gomez in part. The actor-singer proved that sometimes the simplest looks can be the most impactful, in a black velvet Saint Laurent gown at the festival. In November, she once again made a big statement on the Governors Awards red carpet and wore a Ralph Lauren black floor-length gown featuring glimmering rectangular-shaped beads that shined like sequins.

Timothée Chalamet

The actor has become known for his daring red carpet fashion style, like the Prada tan and black look he chose for attending the Dune: Part Two premiere at Lincoln Center, New York in February. He also donned a sleek ivory Gucci suit for the Dune: Part Two Seoul premiere in South Korea. For the press conference for Dune: Part Two in Seoul, South Korea, he was styled by Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach and wore the Korean label Juun J. Who can get over his futuristic, elegant grey look?

Blake Lively

Whether she opted for chic Chanel or beautiful Valentino, Blake Lively stood out on every red carpet or event she graced this year. She also attended the press tour for the film adaptation of It Ends With Us in style. We especially loved her white Michael Kors look from the 2024 CFDA Awards in October, which she wore with shimmery naked shoes, and heaps of diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie had one of the best fashion moments of her career in 2024 as she attended one event after the other. She's attended everything from Hollywood luncheons to the Golden Globe Awards, and her outfits have ranged from glamorous gowns to casual dresses. Our favourite Margot Robbie look of 2024? The hot-pink, sequin-covered gown by Armani that she wore to the Golden Globes red carpet.

Zendaya

From promoting her blockbuster sequel Dune: Part Two and the tennis movie Challengers, to being co-chair at the annual Met Gala, there's no denying that 2024 was busy for Zendaya. This resulted in a plethora of red carpet appearances and press calls, each better than the last. We loved how she went for gold in a custom two-piece set from Louis Vuitton for the Paris premiere of Dune: Part Two but also showcased her love for chic and casual looks. Like when she wore an embroidered corset top, jeans, and a stacked choker necklace, all from Jean Paul Gaultier, for the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards.